When Shabana first read the script for The Pitt she described it as information overload. “It’s like ten series regulars and then a bunch of recurring characters, and then all the patients, and all the names for the doctors are surnames. So you can’t be like, ‘Who’s a woman? Who’s a man? What are their age?’ There’s no clues. I had to go out and buy more highlighters and color-code the entire script,” she says. The audition process for The Pitt was surprisingly lowkey: a single self-tape, followed by a Zoom scheduled for twenty minutes that wrapped after just nine minutes. When the call ended early, she assumed it was a bad sign. “I cried for half an hour afterwards,” she says. “The Zoom was nine minutes. The emotional recovery was three times that.” So when she landed the role, and learned the production would sponsor her visa and fly her halfway across the world it came as a genuine shock.