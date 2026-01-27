In Wonder Man Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Perfectly Captures The Anxiety Of Excellence

There's this scene early in the series where Simon shows up to set for a small role on American Horror Story. He's done his research, prepared a whole backstory, and workshopped different line deliveries. He’s in his head. When he starts suggesting tweaks to the scene, the director humors him at first, then grows frustrated, and finally, he gets fired on the spot. Watching Simon's face collapse as he realizes he's sabotaged himself yet again — that he tried so hard to be excellent that he forgot to just be — is what made me pause the episode. I had to sit with it for a minute because I've been that person, the one so terrified of mediocrity that I self sabotage, the one who shows up with five times the preparation and still feels like an imposter. But Simon isn’t shy or lacking confidence necessarily, he’s anxious because he wants to be the best. He’s anxious because he feels like he knows the character better than anyone, even the director. It’s bravado and fear warring with and wrapped up in each other, and it’s a dangerous combination.