Give Yahya Abdul-Mateen II A Rom-Com Already, You Cowards

Watchmen gave us a bit of romance —almost two years later, I've yet to recover from Cal and Angela's soft moments in the HBO limited series — but Abdul-Mateen II hasn't been given the opportunity to step into his obvious potential to woo literally anyone as the lead of a romantic story. It goes without saying that any project that casts him will be a success, but a rom-com or romantic drama starring Abdul-Mateen II? The plot of the film wouldn't matter; it's already my favorite movie of all time, and it doesn't even exist yet.