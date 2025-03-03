Zoe Saldaña Made History at the 2025 Oscars, but Latine Hollywood Failed to Rise to the Moment

And if you tuned out after the first hour and 45 minutes, you wouldn’t have seen a single Latine on stage anyway. That’s how Hollywood seems to like it: with marginalized communities there to add to the pageantry but not actually have our authentic voices celebrated. And of course, it’s not just Emilia Pérez. The night’s big winner was Anora, a film written, directed, and edited by Sean Baker, starring Mikey Madison. It won five Oscars, four for Baker, including Best Picture, and one for Madison. That he’s a white guy telling the story of sex workers filtered so exclusively through his own lens — he even bragged about how he didn’t let anyone into the editing room — feels problematic at best. At least Madison won, too, or else it would have all been awarding a guy for telling a distinctly feminine story.