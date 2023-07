White supremacists from the US like to think of themselves as better than anyone who was born, or has ancestors from, below the US border, and often use American whiteness as a model to do so. Meanwhile, white supremacy thrives in Latin America as well — and has for much longer than it has in the US. Latin America has a violent history of colonization that led to the genocide of Indigenous communities, enslaved Black people, and created racialized caste systems, and this legacy continues in the racial inequality that privileges white Latin Americans and Latines over Black and Brown Latin Americans and Latines.