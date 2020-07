The BIPOC Organizations That Might Just Save Hollywood From Itself

The Blackhouse was founded in 2006 by Brickson Diamond, Carol Ann Shine, and Ryan Tarpley to help provide a space where African American filmmakers felt welcomed, celebrated their success, and had an opportunity to connect with other filmmakers of color. They have a program called Blackhouse Producers Fellowship for mid-career producers to support them in growing their production companies, aligning them with mentors, and providing them with industry access which has increased representation of diverse producers, production companies, and production executives across all platforms and genres. Blackhouse believes success in the industry is bolstered by the help of relationships which is why they developed a partnership with the Sundance Institute at the iconic Sundance Film Festival and brought other organizations along like Latino Reel and Goldhouse . Each year at Sundance, Blackhouse hosts a series of panels, roundtable discussions, and networking events focused on Black centered films and filmmakers. At Sundance they showcase the best-of-the-best in film and television and are committed to highlighting the power of Black writers, producers, directors, and executives telling Black stories like this year’s The 40-Year-Old Version from director Radha Blank . Along with Sundance, Blackhouse also does programming with Toronto Film Festival, Cannes, Comic Con, AFI, Tribeca, and formerly the LA Film Festival. Their goal is to continually change the way audiences think about Black movies and television and to keep the conversation about Black storytelling going on-screen and off for years to come.