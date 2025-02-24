Accepting the statue, Saldaña thanked her family for their support, helping to educate her early in her career on the value of being a part of a union like SAG-AFTRA. She also thanked the union, saying: “I am proud to be a part of a union that allows me to be who I am. I’ve never been questioned where I come from or judged for how I speak or what my pronouns are. Everyone has the right to be who they are. Emilia Pérez is about truth and love and us actors really have to tell stories that are thought-provoking and beautiful and live within the spectrum of artistic freedom.”