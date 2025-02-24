The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 SAG Awards

Awards season is rapidly coming to its end (T-minus one week until Hollywood’s biggest night — the Oscars!), which means red carpet lovers need to soak in as much sartorial inspiration as we can. And thankfully, the 2025 SAG Awards delivered on all fronts. Arguably one of awards season’s most fun ceremonies — or at least a fave for many celebs — the SAG Awards are all about the actors, with awards focusing solely on TV and film actors and winners decided by their peers.
Taking to the navy carpet (accented with a gold background, show streamer Netflix’s background of choice), celebrities leaned into the power of an LBD (or suit), with stars like Elle Fanning, Lilly Singh, and Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning donning a variety of black ball gowns. Shōgun star (and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series nominee) Anna Sawai, Bridgerton actress Hannah Dodd, and XO, Kitty lead Anna Cathcart popped in stunning shades of red. Does this mean we should be expecting a LBD takeover for next week’s Oscars? Only time — and celeb stylists’ Instagram feeds — will tell.
In the meantime, here are our best-dressed looks of the SAG Awards.