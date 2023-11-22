At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Giving back is as crucial as giving thanks at Free People. For the uninitiated, the brand’s private activewear label, FP Movement, has been a charity partner of Girls Inc. — a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and enriching the lives of girls ages 5 to 18 — since 2016. And, for Thanksgiving, FP Movement has planned a massive give-back initiative: On Thursday, November 23, all FP Movement items will be 15% off, and 100% of the proceeds will go to Girls Inc.
As a long-time Girls Inc. partner, FP Movement has made quite the impact over the past seven years. With 1% of the label’s net proceeds donated to Girls Inc. every single day, number-crunching stats reveal that $2 million has been awarded to date. The brand has also dedicated over 2,400 programming hours to the organization and hires interns through Girls Inc. Donated funds and time go toward helping the nonprofit build mentor relationships, develop advocacy programs, and host fitness and wellness events for young women.
As you can imagine, amplifying these Girls Inc. proceeds to the full 100% on Thanksgiving Day will make an impression. We live for purpose-driven purchases, so we here at the R29 Shopping team encourage anyone to get in on this feel-good, sweet-deal action while the discount’s hot. And while already-on-sale FP Movement items and swimwear will not be 15% off, all proceeds of purchases from Free People’s activewear shop will still be donated — and we’ve gone ahead and hand-picked the items we’re particularly sweating.
From trendy, fire-engine red apparel to R29 editor faves to under-$50 holiday gifts, here are our top FP Movement picks that are on sale tomorrow (we repeat, tomorrow only — that’s Thanksgiving). There’s no code required; discounts will automatically apply at checkout. Consider us grateful.
FP Movement x Girls Inc. Red Edit
If you haven’t heard, red is one of 2023’s trendiest colors — and for spicy reasons. It’s bold, sensual, and romantic, and it assumes a more powerful stance than, say, the Barbie-esque pink that flooded our algorithm over the summer. (Plus, red is the official color of Girls Inc.) From maraschino cherry to candy apple to summer tomato, FP Movement has a red for every intensity level.
Shop FP Movement Red Edit
FP Movement Giftable Bundles
Decision fatigue is real. Fortunately, so are FP Movement’s giftable bundles. They’re perfect for the giftee who’d love an all-in-one activewear kit that includes apparel, outerwear, and an accessory. Whether they’re into exploring the outdoors, daily sun salutations, or training for that half-marathon, there’s a bundle with their name on it.
Shop FP Movement Bundles
FP Movement R29 Editor (& Reader) Faves
It’s no secret that our editors and readers are big fans of FP Movement — we’ve reviewed (and loved) many of the label’s gems, from sports bras to lightweight puffers. The selection above only scratches the surface when it comes to pieces that have either garnered top-rated status or peaked as best sellers, which is why this Thanksgiving sale is a great time to stock up.
Shop FP Movement Favorites
FP Movement Under-$100 Scores
While all FP Movement pieces are considered activewear, the brand does not compromise on style — even if the goal is to get outside and rough things up. Poke around and you’ll find surprisingly fashion-forward finds, such as a water-resistant cargo short or an airy, shirred running top for under $100.
Shop FP Movement Under-$100 Gifts
FP Movement Under-$50 Gems
Take advantage of this FP Movement sale to buy a bunch of holiday gifts on a budget. All of these under-$50 items — ribbed socks, winter balaclavas, and this pair of TikTok-viral running shorts — are designed to impress.
Shop FP Movement Under-$50 Gifts
