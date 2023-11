Giving back is as crucial as giving thanks at Free People . For the uninitiated, the brand’s private activewear label, FP Movement , has been a charity partner of Girls Inc . — a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and enriching the lives of girls ages 5 to 18 — since 2016. And, for Thanksgiving, FP Movement has planned a massive give-back initiative:As a long-time Girls Inc. partner, FP Movement has made quite the impact over the past seven years. With 1% of the label’s net proceeds donated to Girls Inc. every single day, number-crunching stats reveal that $2 million has been awarded to date. The brand has also dedicated over 2,400 programming hours to the organization and hires interns through Girls Inc. Donated funds and time go toward helping the nonprofit build mentor relationships, develop advocacy programs, and host fitness and wellness events for young women.As you can imagine, amplifying these Girls Inc. proceeds to the full 100% on Thanksgiving Day will make an impression. We live for purpose-driven purchases, so we here at the R29 Shopping team encourage anyone to get in on this feel-good, sweet-deal action while the discount’s hot. And while already-on-sale FP Movement items and swimwear will not be 15% off, all proceeds of purchases from Free People’s activewear shop will still be donated — and we’ve gone ahead and hand-picked the items we’re particularly sweating.From trendy, fire-engine red apparel to R29 editor faves to under-$50 holiday gifts , here are our top FP Movement picks that are on sale tomorrow (we repeat, tomorrow only — that’s Thanksgiving)There’s no code required; discounts will automatically apply at checkout. Consider us grateful.