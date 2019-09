Here They Are: The Best Oscars Looks Of All Time

Oscars bingo is all set up, the liquor cabinet's stocked, and we're ready to fight someone if Star Is Born doesn’t win big. The brainstorming has begun for who’s going to be wearing what (Lady Gaga in haute couture Dior? Yalitza Aparicio in Marc Jacobs? Regina King in another stunning rosé dress?). All we can do is wait and see. But to pass the time between now and Sunday night, we're taking a walk down memory lane and reminiscing on the best red carpets of Oscars past. It’s one of our favorite things to do leading up to the show (besides planning a themed menu and plotting a drinking game). While style trends have changed through the years, the extravagance, the luxury that comes with the Academy Awards is steadfast.