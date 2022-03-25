In a world full of uncertainty, we certainly welcome the distraction of stupefying fashion and talent-filled films that comes with awards season. And with the 2022 Oscars upon us — Monday, March 28 (AEST) to be exact! — and red carpets somewhat returned to their former glory, this time of year always has us nostalgic for some of the memorable red carpet moments of Oscars' past that have stayed with us.
From Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic pink Ralph Lauren princess gown that she took home the award for Best Actress in back in 1999 to Halle Berry's 2002 Elie Saab 'naked' dress that had many a jaw drop to the floor and Gemma Chan's voluminous hot pink Valentino gown in 2019, the Oscars have always been a place for experimental, statement-making style that whips us fashion tragics into a frenzy.
In honour of the event of the year, we take a trip through the fashion archives at some of the most memorable red carpet looks of all time. Scroll on to see which celebrities made the cut.