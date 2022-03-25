From Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic pink Ralph Lauren princess gown that she took home the award for Best Actress in back in 1999 to Halle Berry's 2002 Elie Saab 'naked' dress that had many a jaw drop to the floor and Gemma Chan's voluminous hot pink Valentino gown in 2019, the Oscars have always been a place for experimental, statement-making style that whips us fashion tragics into a frenzy.