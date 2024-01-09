Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
Discover
+MORE
Australia
Switch To
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Golden Globe Awards
Entertainment
Is Lip Reading Harmless Fun Or Horribly Invasive?
by
Emily Holgate
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
More from Golden Globe Awards
Entertainment
Why Are Women Expected To Laugh At Jokes Made At Their Expense?
Alexandra Koster
9 Jan. 2024
Celebrity Beauty
This Celebrity-Approved Hairstyling Trick Will Instantly Elevate Your Bob
Zoe Anastasiou
9 Jan. 2024
Golden Globe Awards
The Golden Globes Was Missing One Thing: A Backbone
Kathleen Newman-B...
9 Jan. 2024
Most Wanted
Selena Gomez Carried This $196 Bag To The Golden Globes — Shop It...
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Victoria Montalti
Beauty
9 Hair and Beauty Looks We Loved From The 2024 Golden Globes
by
Zoe Anastasiou
Golden Globe Awards
The Golden Globes Winners Were Newbies (Because Diversity *Actual...
For the first time in a long time, the Golden Globes were actually worth tuning into again. The annual ceremony, which took place at Los Angeles’ Beverly
by
Katherine Singh
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment
Women Of Colour & Aussies Win Big At The 2024 Golden Globes
Awards season is officially upon us, with the 81st Golden Globes finally kicking off — the first big awards show of the year. The controversial awards s
by
Alexandra Koster
Fashion
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2024 Golden Globes — So Far
by
Katherine Singh
Entertainment
Maybe The Golden Globes Are Worth Watching After All
Leave it to Michelle Yeoh to save the Golden Globes. Or, on a less hyperbolic level, leave it to Michelle Yeoh to make a case for why we shouldn’t comple
by
Katherine Singh
Entertainment
The Golden Globes Were A Win For Janine & Gregory Shippers Everyw...
After a year-long hiatus riddled with controversy, the Golden Globes finally returned to our television screens to kick off the 2023 awards season under th
by
Ineye Komonibo
Celebrity Style
All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 Golden Globes
by
Millie Roberts
Fashion
We Did The Research & These Are The Best Golden Globe Looks Of Al...
by
Eliza Huber
Entertainment
Remember When The Golden Globes Were Cancelled?
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Golden Globes After Last Year’s Controversy
by
Katherine Singh
ADVERTISEMENT