We Did The Research & These Are The Best Golden Globe Looks Of All Time

Today, millions of people are leaving Netflix (and work Slack messages) on read for a few hours to watch the first in-person Golden Globe Awards since 2020. And, of course, fashion will make a major comeback as well.
In celebration of this red carpet's return, we're looking back 32 years, from 2021 to 1989, and showing off the best red carpet looks from each — that is, except for 2008, when the Writers Guild of America went on strike and got the whole event canceled, and 2022, when backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press put the award ceremony on hold. From the white satin gown Audrey Hepburn donned while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1990 to Saoirse Ronan's #METOO-inspired black Versace gown in 2018, the dresses ahead are all you need to prepare for tonight's festivities.
So sit back, relax, and enjoy our look-back through the best Golden Globe gowns of all time (or at least the last 32 years).