The Big Moments Everyone’s Talking About At Australian Fashion Week

After two years of on-again, off-again action, Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) can officially say that it's back, baby.
While there are aspects of this week that will always tickle our fancy and get people talking (like the glorious street style), we like to come to the week of all Australian fashion weeks with open minds and curious eyes.
Running from May 9 – 13, there are many firsts for this year's AAFW — the first adaptive fashion runway, the first metaverse fashion show and the first curve runway, to name a few.
But it's not just these big firsts that people are excited about. Ahead, these are the talking points and events that have been getting people talking, on, off and around the runways.
Advertisement
1. Welcome To Country
After last year's landmark (and overdue) showcase of Indigenous excellence, AAFW has made a conscious effort to continue to celebrate First Nations designers.
Opening with a Welcome To Country produced by First Nations Fashion + Design, audience members were able to experience the ancient practice of a smoking ceremony, which was followed by a performance with several Indigenous dancers.
2. First Metaverse Show
The metaverse is no longer in some distant future, but something that's well in our grasp (not physically, though). Design duo Injury and musical pair DeepFaith came together to put on Australia's first metaverse fashion show, promoting a collection of NFTs.
The three-minute digital showcase featured eight virtual avatar models in a fantasy world. Interestingly enough, the pieces are not only available to buy as an NFT, but also as made-to-order physical pieces.
3. Bec + Bridge's 21st Birthday
Bec and Bridge turns 21! And it's chosen to celebrate its birthday at AAFW by showcasing its Resort 22/23 collection. The show is highly anticipated in the Australian fashion scene; the sneak peeks we have seen scream vintage nostalgia.