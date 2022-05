Hayden acknowledges that she is “able-bodied and thin” but shares that her autism prevents her from being as involved in fashion as she’d like. “I love style, I love fashion, I love showing my identity and personality through what I wear — but as someone who often experiences quite high sensory needs, I'm often left out of the equation,” she says. “Many items of clothing feel like I'm bathing in fire, or a pit of nails. There was times as a kid that I would rip my clothes off in public because the tag felt like it was slicing me in half.”