Join The Movement: The Best Adaptive Fashion Marketplaces To Shop In Australia

Conversations around inclusivity in fashion are becoming commonplace, with size inclusion and racial diversity at the forefront of the charge. But another imperative for inclusion is adaptive fashion — something Australia’s mainstream fashion scene is just waking up to.
Writer Elly Desmarchelier describes adaptive fashion as “functional clothing and accessories that prioritise ease of dressing, with features like simple closures, fits for prosthetics and specific ‘seated-wear’ designs for wheelchair users.” At least one in six Australians live with a disability, so adaptive fashion looks different for everyone.
Whether or not you have a disability, adaptive fashion can benefit everyone — think comfortable silhouettes, breathable materials, and not having to fiddle with pesky buttons.
And in more excellent news, if you are a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participant, your adaptive clothing and accessory purchase can be fully or partially funded by the Australian Government in the ‘consumables’ categories under an NDIS Core budget.
Take a look at these local marketplaces that are leading the way for adaptive fashion. Shop comfortably, shop inclusively.
Writer Elly Desmarchelier describes adaptive fashion as “functional clothing and accessories that prioritise ease of dressing, with features like simple closures, fits for prosthetics and specific ‘seated-wear’ designs for wheelchair users.” At least one in six Australians live with a disability, so adaptive fashion looks different for everyone.
Whether or not you have a disability, adaptive fashion can benefit everyone — think comfortable silhouettes, breathable materials, and not having to fiddle with pesky buttons.
And in more excellent news, if you are a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participant, your adaptive clothing and accessory purchase can be fully or partially funded by the Australian Government in the ‘consumables’ categories under an NDIS Core budget.
Take a look at these local marketplaces that are leading the way for adaptive fashion. Shop comfortably, shop inclusively.