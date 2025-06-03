The food sure looks stunning on MasterChef Australia 2025, with some of the top returning contestants from previous seasons battling it out for the highest honour. But alongside Depinder Chhibber’s delicious creations and Sarah Todd's weird but wonderful oyster ice cream, there's something else that has caught our eye. When we're not busy drooling over the food, our attention is solely on Sofia Levin and Poh Ling Yeow's incredible style.
The judges became known for their effortlessly chic looks during MasterChef Australia last year, and they've upped the ante in 2025. Say goodbye to boring fashion in the kitchen, because these leading ladies have been busy making bold statements with unique silhouettes, striking colours and patterns. Yeow has always loved to make a splash — whether that's as a frantic contestant or a calm and encouraging judge — so if you're wondering how to take a leaf out of her book, we've got you covered.
We've rounded up all of Poh and Sofia's fashion moments from MasterChef Australia 2025, along with where you can buy the coveted pieces as well.