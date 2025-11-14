The 20 Most Memorable ARIAs Red Carpet Looks Over The Years
The ARIA Music Awards celebrate the best and brightest in the Australian music industry. While it's safe to say we'll be watching to see who will take home the Song Of The Year and Best Solo Artist awards, we're equally as invested in the red carpet fashion moments. From appearances from G Flip and Chrishell Stause to The Veronicas, there have been some iconic looks.
Plus, there have been international celebrities on the ARIAs carpet that you may have forgotten about. Taylor Swift, Pink and Halsey have all jetted in for the Australian music event over the years, and we can't wait to see what Olivia Dean wears to the ARIAs 2025.
We've rounded up 20 of the standout ARIAs looks from over the years so that you can take a trip down memory lane.