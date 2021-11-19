Story from Style

That’s A Wrap: R29’s Ultimate Gift Guide For Christmas 2021

Pema Bakshi
While there are many ways to tackle gifting, including making sweet homemade gifts and getting thoughtful presents tailored to the recipient's love language, some of us know that that last-minute gifting is not a life we choose, but one that chooses us. 
We're here to alarm you. Out of love, of course.
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. And with so many of us still trying to wrap our heads around the fact that February was not just a couple of months ago, the compulsion to start our gift shopping is not quite as urgent as it probably should be. With an expected influx of online orders all trying to reach every corner of the world, you're going to want to prepare yourself for one hell of a fight.
So to help take some of the guesswork out of it, we’ve compiled an exhaustive list of gifts. We've mapped out an array of special gifts for the special people in your life — the beauty obsessives, the foodies, or just the notoriously difficult to shop for. From practical gadgets to an Oprah-approved hot sauce, and designer clocks to Gucci notebooks, this is mostly just a list of everything we’d like to receive this holiday season.
Scroll on for our ultimate guide to shopping for Christmas gifts in 2021.

Fashion

There are people that are difficult to shop for specifically because they don't mind treating themselves. That means you can be pretty sure those cute shoes they've mentioned to you in passing are already being express shipped over to them, as you mull over which colour to go for (black, of course). But just because they have everything, doesn't mean you can't make a valiant effort to impress. Clothes can be hit or miss, especially if they have a very particular sense of style. But from the perfect transseasonal sweater to the ugly 'It' shoe of the moment, you still have plenty of options. Here are some curated gifts that the fashion-conscious folk in your life will delight in receiving.
shop 8 products
Emma Mulholland on Holiday
Happy Hawaii Knit Sweater
$240.00
Emma Mulholland on Holiday
Bond-Eye
Mara One Piece
$220.00
Bond-Eye
String Ting
Here Comes The Sun Wristlet Phone Strap
$65.70
String Ting
Birkenstock
Boston Sandal
$211.00
The Iconic
Valet Studio
Marisa Clip
$59.00
The Iconic
lack of color
Wave Summer Of Sun Bucket
$129.00
lack of color
S-kin Studio
The Protection Pendant Necklace
$229.00
S-kin Studio
Socksss
Cinammon Spice Organic Cotton-blend Socks
$38.00
Matches Fashion

Beauty

To treat the beauty junkie in your life this Christmas, bring some excitement beyond just topping up their go-to moisturisers or favourite serums — although, that can go a long way, too. Instead, why not gift them something they wouldn't necessarily get themselves, but that they need, such as a beauty blender cleaner, a new set of brushes or a luxe pillowcase? Or, if you know that they delight in trying out new products, look to gift packs that they can slowly unbox (advent calendars are a good idea) — and maybe even find a new addition to their Holy Grail routines while they're at it. Limited editions always go down a treat, too.
shop 7 products
Urban Outfitters
Beauty Washing Machine
$16.00$24.00
Urban Outfitters
Slip
Beauty Sleep To Go! Travel Set
$140.00
Sephora
Flowerbed Nails
Drop 001 Collection
$15.00
Flowerbed
Laura Mercier
Holiday Collection Sweeping Beauty Essenti...
$111.00
Mecca
Hourglass
Ambient Lighting Palette In Universe Unlocked
$114.00
Mecca
Aesop
Aesop Reverence Hand Balm
$33.00
Adore Beauty
Hunter Lab
Aura Facial Sculpting Tool
$298.00
Adore Beauty

Living

Why wouldn't we put fancy hot sauce (famously endorsed by Oprah), random vouchers and a slew of fun novelty things we want into one vague, but still very worthy category? Take these fancy house slippers. They're expensive but pretty and we don't not want them. Or, if you're into nostalgia, why not treat your giftee to some Jane Austen tarot cards? Those who know will know. And if all else fails, subscriptions of all kinds are always welcome.
shop 6 products
Urban Outfitters
Jane Austen Tarot Deck By Jacqui Oakley
$30.00
Urban Outffiters
Good Pair Days
Gift Box
$60.00
Good Pair Days
TRUFF
Truffle Hot Sauce
$31.95
Amazon
crockd
At Home Pottery Kit
$80.00
Crockd
Sleeper
Manon Mules
$400.00
Sleeper
Piecework
Some Like It Hot Puzzle
$52.00
Piecework

Home

Particularly as we've spent the better part of the year locked indoors, many of us have found ourselves in dire need of homewares we never knew existed. From designer vases to statement mirrors, our wishlists are overflowing with goodies for the home. You don't even need to have stepped foot into this person's home to know that a good coffee table book always slaps. To steer you in the right direction, we've mapped out the gifts for homebodies and interiors lovers that aren't just a pot plant or luxe candle — although who could be disappointed by either?
shop 6 products
Maison Balzac
J'ai Soif Carafe Set
$89.00
Adore Beauty
Assouline
Palm Beach By Aerin Lauder
$170.00
Bed Threads
Dinosaur Designs
Small Earth Bowl
$90.00
David Jones
Christopher Kane
More Joy Wall Clock
$78.00
Matches Fashion
Holiday The Label
Happy Hawaii Rug
$400.00
Holiday The Label
Urban Outfitters
Checkerboard Tufted Planter Cover
$46.00
Urban Outfitters

Wellness

For some, wellness goes beyond just trying to keep yourself alive. It's a lifestyle. But while dumbbells don't quite sound like a great gift, there is a sweet spot where functionality and sentimentality can coexist. You can go the fitness route, and gift elevated versions of exercise staples that you know will be of use. Or, if you know your giftee loves nothing more than to unwind with some TLC, treat them to a pamper pack.
shop 5 products
Mecca Cosmetica
Mecca Athletica Body Set
$65.00
Mecca
Bala Bangles
Weighted Bangles
$175.53
Amazon
BAHE
Elementary Mat Regular 4mm
$41.99$69.99
The Iconic
Girlfriend Collective
Black Sport Skort
$79.80
Girlfriend
Endota
Cork Cylinder Roller
$45.00
Endota

Tech

Practical people who insist on no gifts are the hardest to shop for, since they generally only like things that are hyper-practical. Here's where a tech gift can work a treat. For something to make their WFH setup a little easier, why not look to a charging pad — it's relatively low-cost, easy to wrap and will certainly be of use. Otherwise, you could go the entertaining route and opt for something that makes post-work life better, like this mini projector or some upgraded speakers.
shop 6 products
Tozo
Wireless Charging Pad
$19.49
Amazon
Typo
Led Shower Speaker
$29.99
The Iconic
Fujifilm
Instax Mini 11
$109.00
The Iconic
GPO
Gpo 746 Rotary Telephone
$99.95
The Iconic
Sonos
Sonos Roam
$299.00
The Good Guys
JFMShop
Portable Mini Projector
$85.00
Amazon

Sustainability

If you know your giftee is passionate about the environment, it could be worth looking at gifts that can help them actually feel good about themselves. But as lacklustre as that might sound for a gift, there's so much out there these days that you won't even notice the distinct greenness of your gift. Think refillable beauty products, sunglasses made from recycled water bottles, or bags so pretty they won't forget to take them to the grocery store. Or, if you want to go one step further, you can even get them their own kitchen compost bin. Or, better yet, a worm farm — because who doesn't want one of those?
shop 5 products
Frank Green
Mint Ceramic Reusable Cup
$42.95
Frank Green
Szade Recycled
Dart Sunglasses
$79.99
The Iconic
Fluff
Cloud Collection
$98.00
Fluff
BioBag
Max Air 2 Ventilated Compost Caddy
$9.95
Nourished Life
Baggu
Big Reusable Tote Bag
$25.00
Urban Outfitters

Luxe

Unencumbered by budgets? Or perhaps you're spoiling someone rotten after a rough year? You might want to up the ante with a luxurious gift that still has use, such as an Airbnb voucher for a weekend away, a classic designer bag they'll keep forever, or the Dyson Airwrap in a limited-edition hue. Below is our curated list of the unnecessary (but also very necessary) gifts that pack an extravagant punch.
shop 6 products
Dyson
Limited Edition Airwrap™ Styler With Case ...
$799.00
The Iconic
Gucci
Large Herbarium Print Notebook
$375.00
Gucci
Augustinus Bader
The Cream
$370.00
Augustinus Bader
Diptyque
Baies Carousel Candle
$166.00
Mecca
Airbnb
Gift Voucher
$500.00
Airbnb
Saint Laurent
Loulou Toy Quilted Suede Shoulder Bag
$2300.00
Net-A-Porter
