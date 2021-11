There are people that are difficult to shop for specifically because they don't mind treating themselves. That means you can be pretty sure those cute shoes they've mentioned to you in passing are already being express shipped over to them, as you mull over which colour to go for (black, of course). But just because they have everything, doesn't mean you can't make a valiant effort to impress. Clothes can be hit or miss, especially if they have a very particular sense of style. But from the perfect transseasonal sweater to the ugly 'It' shoe of the moment, you still have plenty of options. Here are some curated gifts that the fashion-conscious folk in your life will delight in receiving.