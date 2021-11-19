At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While there are many ways to tackle gifting, including making sweet homemade gifts and getting thoughtful presents tailored to the recipient's love language, some of us know that that last-minute gifting is not a life we choose, but one that chooses us.
We're here to alarm you. Out of love, of course.
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. And with so many of us still trying to wrap our heads around the fact that February was not just a couple of months ago, the compulsion to start our gift shopping is not quite as urgent as it probably should be. With an expected influx of online orders all trying to reach every corner of the world, you're going to want to prepare yourself for one hell of a fight.
Advertisement
So to help take some of the guesswork out of it, we’ve compiled an exhaustive list of gifts. We've mapped out an array of special gifts for the special people in your life — the beauty obsessives, the foodies, or just the notoriously difficult to shop for. From practical gadgets to an Oprah-approved hot sauce, and designer clocks to Gucci notebooks, this is mostly just a list of everything we’d like to receive this holiday season.
Scroll on for our ultimate guide to shopping for Christmas gifts in 2021.
Fashion
There are people that are difficult to shop for specifically because they don't mind treating themselves. That means you can be pretty sure those cute shoes they've mentioned to you in passing are already being express shipped over to them, as you mull over which colour to go for (black, of course). But just because they have everything, doesn't mean you can't make a valiant effort to impress. Clothes can be hit or miss, especially if they have a very particular sense of style. But from the perfect transseasonal sweater to the ugly 'It' shoe of the moment, you still have plenty of options. Here are some curated gifts that the fashion-conscious folk in your life will delight in receiving.
shop 8 products
Beauty
To treat the beauty junkie in your life this Christmas, bring some excitement beyond just topping up their go-to moisturisers or favourite serums — although, that can go a long way, too. Instead, why not gift them something they wouldn't necessarily get themselves, but that they need, such as a beauty blender cleaner, a new set of brushes or a luxe pillowcase? Or, if you know that they delight in trying out new products, look to gift packs that they can slowly unbox (advent calendars are a good idea) — and maybe even find a new addition to their Holy Grail routines while they're at it. Limited editions always go down a treat, too.
Advertisement
shop 7 products
Living
Why wouldn't we put fancy hot sauce (famously endorsed by Oprah), random vouchers and a slew of fun novelty things we want into one vague, but still very worthy category? Take these fancy house slippers. They're expensive but pretty and we don't not want them. Or, if you're into nostalgia, why not treat your giftee to some Jane Austen tarot cards? Those who know will know. And if all else fails, subscriptions of all kinds are always welcome.
Home
Particularly as we've spent the better part of the year locked indoors, many of us have found ourselves in dire need of homewares we never knew existed. From designer vases to statement mirrors, our wishlists are overflowing with goodies for the home. You don't even need to have stepped foot into this person's home to know that a good coffee table book always slaps. To steer you in the right direction, we've mapped out the gifts for homebodies and interiors lovers that aren't just a pot plant or luxe candle — although who could be disappointed by either?
shop 6 products
Wellness
For some, wellness goes beyond just trying to keep yourself alive. It's a lifestyle. But while dumbbells don't quite sound like a great gift, there is a sweet spot where functionality and sentimentality can coexist. You can go the fitness route, and gift elevated versions of exercise staples that you know will be of use. Or, if you know your giftee loves nothing more than to unwind with some TLC, treat them to a pamper pack.
Advertisement
Tech
Practical people who insist on no gifts are the hardest to shop for, since they generally only like things that are hyper-practical. Here's where a tech gift can work a treat. For something to make their WFH setup a little easier, why not look to a charging pad — it's relatively low-cost, easy to wrap and will certainly be of use. Otherwise, you could go the entertaining route and opt for something that makes post-work life better, like this mini projector or some upgraded speakers.
Sustainability
If you know your giftee is passionate about the environment, it could be worth looking at gifts that can help them actually feel good about themselves. But as lacklustre as that might sound for a gift, there's so much out there these days that you won't even notice the distinct greenness of your gift. Think refillable beauty products, sunglasses made from recycled water bottles, or bags so pretty they won't forget to take them to the grocery store. Or, if you want to go one step further, you can even get them their own kitchen compost bin. Or, better yet, a worm farm — because who doesn't want one of those?
Luxe
Unencumbered by budgets? Or perhaps you're spoiling someone rotten after a rough year? You might want to up the ante with a luxurious gift that still has use, such as an Airbnb voucher for a weekend away, a classic designer bag they'll keep forever, or the Dyson Airwrap in a limited-edition hue. Below is our curated list of the unnecessary (but also very necessary) gifts that pack an extravagant punch.
shop 6 products
Advertisement