If you know your giftee is passionate about the environment, it could be worth looking at gifts that can help them actually feel good about themselves. But as lacklustre as that might sound for a gift, there's so much out there these days that you won't even notice the distinct greenness of your gift. Think refillable beauty products, sunglasses made from recycled water bottles, or bags so pretty they won't forget to take them to the grocery store. Or, if you want to go one step further, you can even get them their own kitchen compost bin. Or, better yet, a worm farm — because who doesn't want one of those?