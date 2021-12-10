10 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas That Are Still Thoughtful

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We don't know about you, but Christmas has really crept up on us this year. We blinked and suddenly Christmas cut-off times for deliveries are here, and now we have to get creative when it comes to gift-giving.
It's time to start exploring the idea of non-physical gifts that you don't need to wrap, but are still meaningful. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 different last-minute gift ideas that you can purchase now and still give your loved ones something thoughtful this Christmas.
1. A streaming service subscription
A subscription to a streaming service is really the gift that keeps on giving. Plus, with all the subscription services out there (Disney+, Binge, Kayo, Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime, Shudder etc.), you're bound to find one that your recipient will love.
2. A wine club subscription
Ooft, if my friends or family were to give me a wine subscription for Christmas, I'd be thrilled (if this is you too, feel free to send the group chat this link). Vino subscription services like Good Pair Days and vinomofo offer some pretty delicious deals that are curated by sommeliers and delivered to your recipient's doorstep.
3. Shop from places that offer last-minute delivery
If you've got your heart set on giving them something they can actually unwrap, we recommend doing your shopping at retailers like The Iconic and Amazon (particularly if you have Amazon Prime) to ensure they're delivered on time. Just be sure to triple check each site's delivery time for your location.
4. A coffee subscription service
If you're shopping for a friend or family member that just can't live without their morning brew, why not give them the gift of a coffee subscription, such as this one from Three Thousand Thieves. It offers three, six and 12-month subscriptions from $75, and you can choose between espresso, filtered, ground or capsules.
5. Gift vouchers
A gift voucher is an easy last-minute present (although it can look a little like an afterthought if you don't purchase it from the right place). Make sure you get one from somewhere that shows you really know the recipient. If they've spoken about taking up pottery, give them a voucher for a few classes, or an at-home pottery kit. If they're a skincare connoisseur, Sephora is your go-to. Or, if they're someone who needs some much needed R&R, give them a massage voucher to their local salon.
6. An Audible subscription
If you need a last-minute gift for the book lover in your life, why not gift them a subscription to Audible. For $16.95 a month, your gift recipient will receive a monthly credit to buy any title they like, regardless of price — which they can keep even if they cancel. Plus, they get access to a range of Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, including exclusive series and exclusive member-only deals.
7. Book in for experiences
Why not give your friend or loved one the gift of an experience? You can find some pretty epic activities like hot air ballooning, race car driving, shark diving, quad biking and more. You can find a bunch of different packages online at places like Red Balloon and Adrenaline.
8. A charity donation in their name
Not sure of what to get the person who has everything? Why not make a donation in their name to their charity of choice? It's a gift that you can both feel good about giving and can help those in need. If you need some ideas, you can adopt a native Australian animal via WWF, donate vaccines or sanitary pads via UNICEF, or for someone in your life who's clearly the GOAT, you could provide a family in a developing country with an actual goat via Oxfam on their behalf.
9. Delicious deliveries
Our mouths are watering just thinking about this delicious gift idea. A bunch of gourmet food places such as Drnks and StoretoDoor do last-minute (same day/next day) delivery — think bougie olives, chilli oil, smoked salts, hot sauce, chocolates etc. in select cities across Australia. Just make sure they deliver in your recipient's area before you place an order.
10. A language class subscription
Got a friend that's been dreaming of travelling overseas once the borders open back up? Then a language class description might just be the perfect gift. Language apps like Duolingo premium, Babbel, and Rosetta Stone offer quick and easy ways to learn multiple languages.