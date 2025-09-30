R29 Editors’ Picks: The Fashion & Beauty Items We’re Buying (Or Eyeing) In October
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
October feels like a hinge between seasons — and it's a good time to decide what you want in your fashion and beauty cupboards when the days get warmer. As you plot your next era, consider this a peek at the Refinery29 Australia team's moodboard. This month, we're putting the finishing touches on the sunnier versions of ourselves by resetting our hair with a cleansing scalp scrub and a smoothing brush that actually tames the mane, transitioning to new skincare and makeup routines and picking out breezy pieces and bikinis to wear on repeat.
Here’s what’s catching our hearts (and our wallets) this month — and you’ll want in on it.