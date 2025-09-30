October feels like a hinge between seasons — and it's a good time to decide what you want in your fashion and beauty cupboards when the days get warmer. As you plot your next era, consider this a peek at the Refinery29 Australia team's moodboard. This month, we're putting the finishing touches on the sunnier versions of ourselves by resetting our hair with a cleansing scalp scrub and a smoothing brush that actually tames the mane, transitioning to new skincare and makeup routines and picking out breezy pieces and bikinis to wear on repeat.