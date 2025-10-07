These Petite Fashion Brands Are Hosting A Melbourne Pop-Up
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Online shopping is fun and all (if you're able to condense your cart after adding 15 things to it), but sometimes you actually want to try things on and avoid a potential return on your to-do list. This is more prevalent when things don't magically fit you — a reality for so many of us who have varying heights and sizes that weren't necessarily considered during sample creation.
It's good news then that Viv The Label and Petite Femme, both Australian-owned petite fashion brands, are popping up in Melbourne from October 7 to October 19, 2025. Not only are the labels designed specifically for petite women, but you can also try on pieces and ensure they love them then are there. No visit to Australia Post the next day required. Dubbed The Petite Pop-up Shop, the event will take place at 453 Chapel Street in South Yarra.
It's good news then that Viv The Label and Petite Femme, both Australian-owned petite fashion brands, are popping up in Melbourne from October 7 to October 19, 2025. Not only are the labels designed specifically for petite women, but you can also try on pieces and ensure they love them then are there. No visit to Australia Post the next day required. Dubbed The Petite Pop-up Shop, the event will take place at 453 Chapel Street in South Yarra.
If you want a taste of what's in store before you visit, we've got you. Viv The Label is designed specifically for women 5'4 (163 cm) and under, boasting elevated staples like wide-leg pants and knit tops (how divine is this chocolate one?), while also housing statement pieces like printed cardis and floral maxis. The collection is the kind where you know you'll be able to wear the pieces time and time again, and throughout the seasons. In fact, a lot of it will pair well with Petite Femme, abrand that will also be at the pop-up, with pieces like silk skirts and tailored sets.
The Petite Pop Up
453 Chapel Street, South Yarra
October 7-19
Wednesdays to Sundays, , 10AM-5.30PM
VIP Night October 10, 7.30PM
453 Chapel Street, South Yarra
October 7-19
Wednesdays to Sundays, , 10AM-5.30PM
VIP Night October 10, 7.30PM
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT