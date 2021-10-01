Skip navigation!
Millennials Never Wanted Ping Pong Tables At Work
Mirel Zaman
Work & Money
Friends Don’t Let Friends Go Broke: How To Cope With Social Spending ...
Aditi Shekar
Work & Money
How To Split Your Assets After A Breakup, According To An Expert
Aditi Shekar
Work & Money
What Happened When I Was Gaslit By My Boss
Hollie Richardson
Work & Money
Are Childhood Dreams A Scam? Only If You Don’t Let Them Go
Molly Longman
1 Oct. 2021
Work & Money
Is That All There Is? Why Burnout Is A Broken Promise
Whizy Kim
29 Sep. 2021
Style
How To Vet Your Own Spending Habits
Pema Bakshi
27 Sep. 2021
Living
How To Negotiate With Your Boss Via Zoom
Over the last year and a bit, most of us have been given a crash course in working from home. Upsides? Pyjama bottoms are now an all-day option. Downsides?
Marshall Bright
Work & Money
How To Spot A Toxic Boss At The Recruitment Stage
We talk a lot of shit about bad bosses — we’ve all have had one, or at least had a friend vent to us about theirs. Unfortunately though, it’s usu
Maggie Zhou
Living
8 Polite Ways To Say No When A Retail Worker Tries To Upsell You
If you’re yet to experience making a panic purchase after being guilted by a persistent retail worker, you’re one of the lucky ones. Whether th
Maggie Zhou
Work & Money
5 Things To Do Before You Start Your Side Hustle
Emma Gannon
Work & Money
Meet The 27-Year-Old Politician Being Called New Zealand’s Answer...
The 27-year-old Greens MP has become one of New Zealand’s most beloved politicians for her no-bullshit nature and viral quips, but there’s much more to
Isabelle Truman
Work & Money
How To Turn Your Side Hustle Into Passive Income
The hitch of any job, whether it pays you $100,000 to work from home, or barely enough to afford rent, is that some degree of effort (that is, working) is
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
Will Female Billionaires Save Us?
Melanie Perkins has just made history. As the CEO of Canva, she is one of the youngest female tech CEOs in the world and her company has just been valued a
Pema Bakshi
Fired Up
‘You Should Just Feel Lucky’: How Women With Disability Are Gasli...
Two in five women in Australia have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. Let that sink in for a moment. With #FiredUp, Refinery29 Australia make
Alicia Vrajlal
Work & Money
13 Invaluable Pieces Of Advice To Help In Your Job Search
Anna Davies
Living
These Are The Best Countries For Remote Working
As many of us have completed over a full year of working from home, it looks as though flexible work weeks are here to stay — one survey found that nine
Nick Levine
Work & Money
How To Save Money When You Really,
Really
Like To Shop
Pema Bakshi
Work & Money
My Partner Has A Secret “Get Out” Fund. How Am I Supp...
My partner and I share our money pretty freely. We don’t have any formal system in place, but we’ll split groceries or dining out, and practice a “on
Paco de Leon
Work & Money
Do I Have Productivity Dysmorphia?
Whenever I am asked about my work, I dodge the question. Earlier this year I published my first book and whenever someone remarks how proud I must be, a bu
Anna Codrea-Rado
Work & Money
Here’s How To Get Promoted — According To 7 Managers
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Why Women Are Told They Spend Too Much Money
My partner and I are first time homebuyers. Our new home is great but it needs some… curb appeal. Having never hired a contractor before, I scheduled
Elisa Kreisinger
Living
This Is How Much You Save Through Virtual Dating
If you’ve been single for any portion of the past year, you’ve probably tried a virtual date ahead of the inevitable park walk. Dating virtuall
Nick Levine
Work & Money
Forget Productivity: Let ‘Wuliao’ Be Your Quarantine Philosophy
Boredom is a privilege. Don't waste it by trying to be productive.
Connie Wang
Weddings
Really Useful Ideas For Saving Money On Your Wedding
Jess Commons
Work & Money
New Managers: Here's How To Interview Someone For A Job
Job interviews can be nerve-racking — and not just for the person who’s being interviewed. While there’s plenty of advice on how to prepare
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
6 Essential Tips To Help You Create A Strong Personal Brand
These days, there are a lot of conversations happening around personal branding. Whether you are an aspiring social media influencer, an entrepreneur, or a
Ludmila Leiva
Living
12 Tips For Avoiding 'Single Tax' When You Don't Have A Partner
Jess Commons
Work & Money
A Case For The Mid-20s Career Break
Nicola Appleton quit her much-in-demand job only to freak out and beg her boss to take her back. When she was refused, she went ahead with her plan of head
Nicola Appleton
Work & Money
How To Come Back From Being Fired
The key is to not sound bitter.
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
The 34 Interview Questions You Should Know By Heart
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Watch These TED Talks For a Boost Of Career Inspiration
Ludmila Leiva
Self Care
Ponies To Plane Tickets: 18 R29 Readers Spill On Their Most Extra...
Maggie Zhou
Work & Money
How To Turn Down A Job Without Burning A Bridge
Looking for a job is a job in and of itself. You have to search for the right gig, update your CV, write some cover letters, and then go on interviews —
Judith Ohikuare
