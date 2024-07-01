Mortgage: $2,688 for my mortgage repayments on my one-bedroom apartment. I bought my apartment with the help of a down payment from my parents. Without their help, I would not have been able to buy solo. I live alone and cover the repayments, bills, strata, etc. alone.

Therapy: $360. I do fortnightly therapy sessions. It’s a pricey recurring expense, but I get a lot of value out of it, and I find the accumulation of continuing to go makes a big difference, rather than necessarily just what you get out of an individual session.

Internet: $54

Electricity & Gas: $80

Class Pass: $50

Health Insurance: $49

Streaming Services: $21

Voluntary Repayments: $100. I put a little extra into my mortgage each month. It’s not much, but anything to see that interest percentage go down.

Savings Contributions: $1,000