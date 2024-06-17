Mortgage: $230. I live with my husband in a townhouse we purchased together in 2019. We split the mortgage weekly which is $230 each. We had some glory years as we purchased right before the pandemic with 1% repayments where we were paying back about $160 a week, so we have never really struggled with our repayments and they have remained consistent with what we would have been paying in rent. Now, luckily, they're much lower than what rent would be!

Spotify: $11.99

Disney+: $6.50

Private Health Insurance: $108

Home & Contents Insurance: $23

Savings: I have a weekly savings payment of $750 that goes to our joint savings account for the adult gap year we’re starting in three months! Whatever is left in my spending account each payday I transfer over to savings as well.