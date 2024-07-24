These AI-Tools Could Help Streamline Your Work Day – And Give You More Time Back

Like it or not, artificial intelligence is becoming more intertwined with our lives. From the dating world to your day job, AI tools are already cropping up in our day-to-day and hopefully, they enhance our human experiences rather than replace them.
For example, your word document or text message predicting the ending of your sentence to help you type more quickly. Or your iPhone being able to search through your camera roll for that specific photo taken on January 9th, 2021.
If you’re wondering whether or not to (more consciously) dip your toe into the world of AI, here are a handful of tools that may help your day-to-day workload.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft Copilot
Computers are now being built with AI processing from the get-go. For example, HP’s range of AI PCs have Intel® Core™ Ultra processors to help with productivity in the workplace.
It adapts to you, so your computing experience is more personal than ever. AI-integrated computers can automate unproductive tasks like note-taking, summarising meetings, real-time language translation, searching for files, and scheduling calls.
Tools like SmartSense can improve device importance and battery life as well.
HP's newest AI PC's – including the HP Envy x360 and HP EliteBook G11 –also feature Copilot, Microsoft’s AI assistant software, as well as a key so you can launch it with a click of a button.
Copilot is able to summarise documents and web pages, and answer questions via text or voice. Essentially, its your personal assistant when browsing or working on a HP laptop.
Grammarly
If you need to communicate clearly in your work or hobby (AKA, most of us), consider downloading Grammarly. Founded in 2009, the AI writing assistant can edit your work in real time, giving you feedback on everything from grammar and punctuation to sentence flow.
There’s a free version as well as a subscription-based service depending on your needs. Grammarly can help save you time scouring over emails and correspondence, and let you get on with other parts of your job that AI could never do.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Notion
If you’re a Type A girlie, you may have already heard of Notion. The workspace can be used for everything from organising team projects, to tracking your reading habits and goals.
Notion AI is the website’s assistant and can help your productivity. It can adapt the tone of your writing – depending on who it’s for – translate your content into another language, and pull up synonyms.
Similar to ChatGPT, you can also provide a prompt for Notion AI and it can generate content for you in whatever format you request. You can then continue to fine tune the results until you’re happy with them.
Otter. AI
If your job requires you to transcribe interviews or meetings, you’ll know how arduous the task is. Tools like Otter. AI let you upload audio files, or record live and will transcribe the contents for you – in a fraction of the time, too.
Yes, it’s not perfect and you may have to tidy up words here and there (if you’re quoting verbatim then definitely re-listen to the sentence) but it can save you hours in the long run.
Summarize.Tech
If your job or hobby involves you watching and researching a lot of Youtube videos, then Summarize.Tech will be your new bestie.
Just pop in the URL of the video you want summarised and in a couple of seconds, the AI tool gives you a run-down of what’s included in the video. This would come in handy when looking for a specific piece of information because who has time to scrub through hours of video?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT