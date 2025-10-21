A Week In Bayside, Melbourne, As A Strategy Director On $185,000

I’m grateful to have grown up with access to stable housing, education, healthcare, and opportunities many children go without. At the same time, money was used as a form of control in my family, and support wasn’t shared in the way it often is in other affluent households. I left home at 18 to create distance from a challenging emotional environment and supported myself entirely through the first four years of university such as covering rent, food, books, and other essentials. It was a difficult period, both financially and psychologically, but I stayed focused, knowing that studying and working part-time could lead to a better future.