Do include any payments toward debt (e.g. a credit card) and other recurring expenses. For example; utilities, phone, gym membership, and subscriptions. You may also include expenses that are yearly or quarterly — but please state the correct frequency. Please do not include things like grocery purchases that you make during the week in the monthly expenses, even if you are explaining that you spend roughly X amount on groceries each month. The exception is something like payment for a HelloFresh delivery — that would be considered a subscription, and therefore qualify. If you make a one-off payment toward debt during the week you’re tracking your spending, please include it on the day you made the payment.