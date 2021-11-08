8:30 am — A little sleep in, but then do the regular morning routine. I should have class at 9am but decide not to go and instead enjoy my breakfast outside this morning as it’s sunny and almost hot, dare I say. This morning I venture away from the fruit toast and have the healthy version of cocoa pops, which basically just means they taste 1/5 as good as the proper ones. I've just launched bikinis in my clothing business/side hustle, so I have around six sets of bikinis that I need to sew. I put on the movie Matilda and get to work cutting out all the different bikini sets in their reversible fabrics, ready to be sewn.



1:20pm — I’ve been able to cut and pin together three full bikini sets and also a single bikini top. I take a break and have lunch with my mum while she’s on her lunch break. When I get to the kitchen, I see both of my parents are having chicken schnitzels for lunch, and I have a little meltdown about how I’m sick of not having yummy food to eat and constantly having to sort out my own food and cook separate meals for myself. I then make myself some pesto gnocchi with tomatoes, olives and mozzarella and then sit outside alone and eat.



I feel like something sweet after my lunch, so I make brownies from the recipe on the back of the frozen raspberry bag. It comes out like a bit of a wet, soggy mess, but it still tastes good so that’s all that matters. I also make an egg, spinach and roast tomato frittata while the brownies are cooking which is yummy too. I get an email while I’m waiting for everything to cook saying I’ll get special exams for my special considerations, which are just redemption exams if I’m not happy with the marks that I get during the upcoming exams. The idea of doing exams a week or two out from Christmas sounds horrible so hopefully my first ones are good enough.



2:30pm — Text my sister to see how she is going, as she got her second Pfizer vaccination this afternoon. She says she is feeling fine, and I’m feeling a little sad/jealous that I’ve had to push mine out as I was meant to be getting mine with her this afternoon as well. Today is officially Melbourne’s “Freedom Day”, but I don’t feel free as I’m not yet double dosed so still won’t be able to go out anywhere for the foreseeable future.



My sister tells me she is going to a local deli that my family likes, and also happens to be owned by my friend from uni’s family. She gets pate and I ask her to get me a slice of lemon polenta cake. She says that I have to transfer her the money if I want her to get it, so I oblige ($6.50). I do a little bit more sewing of the first bikini set I have to do and think of how long it’s going to take me to do them all. $6.50



6:45pm — I hear my mum get up from her desk so go and help make some salad to go with dinner, and I cut up some of my spinach frittata thing that I made earlier. My mum and I go to the local Red Rooster drive through and pick up a roast chicken and some chips, and although chicken is most definitely not my favourite dinner, it’s pretty yum tonight and the chips make it 1000 times better.



After dinner, I attempt a bit of sewing but two threads on my overlocker get caught and tangled and I have to rethread it and fix it. My mum and I then drive to pick up my sister from her friend’s house, and the drive there is really nice, but on the drive home it starts to bucket down.



10:15pm — We get home, and I see that I left the bedroom windows open a little for some fresh air, so I run upstairs and see only a little water got in. Luckily it only wet a glasses case, not my old computer sitting about 10cm behind it. Say goodnight to my family, then get into bed and scroll my phone for a little bit before going to sleep a bit before 11.