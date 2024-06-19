14 R29 Readers On The Most Money They’ve Ever Been Gifted

Monetary gift-giving is a polarising topic. From questions of how much money is appropriate to spend on birthday gifts, to wedding wishing wells and hen's parties, over time, we've asked our readers to share their opinions of the right amount to spend for each occasion.
One question we've yet to broach is the most amount of money our readers have ever received. That is until today.
Gifting someone money is a very valid form of expressing one's love (heck, it's even one of the five love languages!), and we acknowledge there is unquestionably a level of privilege that comes with any form of financial gift, but this article is not an indictment on the politics of gift giving.
So in the spirit of financial transparency, 14 people share the most money they have ever been gifted. From money to help cover rent, to just-for-fun birthday cash and help with home deposits, continue reading to learn how much people have received from friends and family and how they spent it.
Please note: All money in this piece is in AUD.