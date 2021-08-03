18 Women On The ‘Right’ Amount To Put Into A Wedding Wishing Well

There’s a lot that can go wrong around weddings. One of the most divisive issues, both for guests and the happy couple, is gifting. What's an appropriate present? Do you have to get something from the registry? Is it okay to split expensive items? There are so many questions.
But with many taking the practical route and asking for contributions to a ‘wishing well’ — where invitees give monetary gifts instead of the usual dinner set or blender — it’s safe to say that the debate continues, particularly around what the 'right' amount is to expect/or give.
At Refinery29 we're all about opening up conversations around money in order to dismantle the stigma around personal finance talk, so we put a call out for people to get real about how they feel about wishing wells.
From guests who believed that their presence was their present, to those inspired by ‘winning’ in a breakup by being overly generous, this is how much dough 18 women reckon you should (or shouldn't) contribute to a wedding's wishing well.