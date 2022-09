At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.Nothing feels more adult than attending a friend's housewarming party. Whether they're moving into a rented share house with friends or a partner or entering the homeowners' ranks , it's exciting stuff celebrating new postcodes and new chapters.