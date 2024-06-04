R29 Editors’ Picks: The Homewares We’re Shopping This June

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As the chill of winter settles in, there's nothing quite like the allure of cozying up indoors, wrapped in blankets with a warm beverage in hand. And this change of season is clearly reflected in our monthly editors picks, as we find ourselves drawn to items that promise to enhance our indoor sanctuaries and elevate our cozy living spaces.
If you're curious about the homeware treasures that have captured our hearts this June, settle in and join us as we share our top picks. From mood-setting candles to practical yet stylish cookware, our list is brimming with inspiration to make your winter nest as inviting as can be. So, grab your favourite throw blanket, pour yourself a steaming mug of hot choccie, and let's dive into the cozy world of homeware delights curated by the Refinery29 Australia team.