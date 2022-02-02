How To Be One Of Those People With A Super Organised Fridge

After you pack your dishes into your various see-through food storage containers, McCubbin advises labelling what's inside and when it was made and stored. Don't worry, though, you don't necessarily need a special label maker for this part. "Labelling is always a hot topic in organising. I'm a little more laissez-faire about it. I don't think you need fancy labels or a house font or anything, but labels serve a purpose to tell you what's inside something, and if you date it, then you know how long it's been in there," she says. "Anything that you can do to make this part easier on yourself, do it. Even if you just take a little piece of packing tape and write on that so you can rip it off when you're done. Your Sharpie is going to be your best friend right now." This labelling strategy should also be used when freezing food.