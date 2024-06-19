At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of wrapping yourself in a fluffy towel during a stay at a luxury hotel — that cocoon of plushness transforms an everyday moment into pure bliss. But who says you need to book a suite to enjoy that feeling? With the right bath towels, you can bring that spa-like indulgence straight into your own bathroom.
But with so many options out there, finding the perfect set can be overwhelming. And let’s not forget the debate over things like GSM (grams per square metre, i.e. the weight and absorbency of the towel) — a factor that can make or break your towel experience.
Don’t worry — we’ve done the legwork for you. We’ve scoured the market to bring you the best towels that blend plushness with great absorbency and timeless design.
Psst... All the prices listed here are for bath sheets, the ultimate in size inclusivity and cocooning potential. Ready to find your next favourite towel? Ahead, our roundup of the best bath towels available in Australia that promise to make every soak or shower a little slice of heaven.