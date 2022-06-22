Reinvent Your Apartment For Less With These EOFY Homeware Sales

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While that's obviously a pipe dream (given we're paying $12 for lettuce in this current climate), interior design TikTok has taught me that you don't need to replace everything you own to reinvent your space, and investing in a few new quality statement pieces of decor or furniture will spice up your place without having to break the bank.
Advertisement
Thankfully, right now is a good time to do it. Why? Because a bunch of big homeware retailers like Myer, Temple & Webster, Castlery, Sheridan and more are offering a bunch of discounts on end-of-season wares for their end of financial year (EOFY) sales, making it the perfect time to get that checkered rug or acrylic vase you've been lusting after.
Ahead, we've curated a running list of the best sales on offer, so you can find exactly what you're looking for without handing over your entire paycheque.
Castlery is responsible for some insanely chic and gorgeous furniture. So, if you're chasing that minimalist boucle look, or a rustic leather lounge suite for that vintage share house vibe, it's worth a look. The homewares retailer is currently offering up to $500 off site-wide, which adds up when you consider furnishing a room or two.
Known for its fabulous bedding, Sheridan has a whopping 40% off an extensive range of quilts, sheets, throw rugs, cushions and decor. Whether you like a crisp white doona cover, or something funkier, we trust you'll find a lil' something that suits your style in amongst the sale items.
Advertisement
The one-stop shop for all things homeware, Myer is going gangbusters on the EOFY sales. From kitchenwares like decanter sets and cake stands to coffee tables and bookcases, you might just find your next statement piece. The retailer is also offering 30% off home appliances like air fryers and coffee machines if you need to stock up there, too.
If the missing piece to your empty apartment puzzle is a piece of wall art, look no further than Temple & Webster's EOFY sale. There are tonnes of paintings and works on sale — all suited to a range of different aesthetics — on offer for less. Oh, and don't get me started on the acrylic vases. I've got two words for this sale and they are *chef's kiss*.
Aside from helping to colour coordinate your linen closet, Bed Bath N' Table has an epic selection of homewares. Be it a new mirror, fruit bowl or something totally niche to give your shelf that extra 'wow' factor, you'll find it here.
Note: the discount will appear at the checkout.
Keen to shop more EOFY sales? You can check out our full edit of all the best deals across fashion, wellness, homewares and more here.