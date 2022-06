6 Winter Candles That Will Transport You To A Cosier Place

Let's just get this out of the way: candles areself-care. But particularly in winter, when it's too chilly and dark to venture outdoors, the idea of romanticising your life takes on a certain appeal. And if setting the mood, just for yourself, involves lighting a beautifully scented candle , turning on some music and journalling under a delicious cashmere blanket, then so be it. You, my friend, are the Main Character