6 Winter Candles That Will Transport You To A Cosier Place

Let's just get this out of the way: candles are not self-care. But particularly in winter, when it's too chilly and dark to venture outdoors, the idea of romanticising your life takes on a certain appeal. And if setting the mood, just for yourself, involves lighting a beautifully scented candle, turning on some music and journalling under a delicious cashmere blanket, then so be it. You, my friend, are the Main Character.
Seasonal winter candles — think woody, spicy, gourmand scents — have the unique ability to transport you to a different time and place, lift your mood and make your space feel like a cosy haven. So go ahead, dim those lights, brew a cuppa and join us.
Ahead, our very favourite winter candles that are giving cosy in a glass.
