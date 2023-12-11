Tomato Candles: The New Summer-Home It Scent

A funny story about this candle: During a trip to Los Angeles, I was waiting for an Uber and decided to burn some time at a cute boutique in Silver Lake. As I browsed the shop, I absentmindedly picked up a mini votive candle of Boy Smells' Gardener. As the minutes counted down until my driver arrived, I realised I couldn't possibly leave the store without this candle — I'd never smelled anything like it, and I loved that the scent itself would always remind me of sunny L.A. (which also, coincidentally, is Boy Smells' hometown). With a minute to spare before my Uber left, I paid for it and sprinted to my car. The rest, they say, is history.