Tomato Candles Are The Unexpected Spring Home Scent We Love

The savory fruit may not be thought of as a conventional fragrance star, but a new wave of candles featuring tomato's warm, fresh notes has us turning over a new leaf and majorly embracing vegetal scents for spring. And don't worry, it won't fill your house with the scent of homemade marinara (though that's enticing too). Instead, this crop of candles takes their scent notes from the vine of the tomato: A nearly one-of-a-kind smell that balances green, grassy notes with hints of sweetness and spice. It's a smell that evokes summer like nothing else simply because it's so hard to find the rest of the year. Unless, of course, you buy one of these candles that captures the beguiling scent year-round. From Boy Smells ' sweet take to Loewe's high-fashion interpretation of the humble fruit, scope out some of the juicy, vine-ripened candles we're burning on repeat. Just like nothing compares to a homegrown tomato, these scents are in a class of their own.