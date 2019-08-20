Fall Candles That Smell Soft & Cozy (Not Like A PSL Fever Dream)

Fall is one of those extreme-festive seasons that overwhelms the senses (sights, tastes, and smells all included). And because smell is the strongest of all the senses, it's tough to live our best autumn lives engulfed in a cloud of over-the-top fragrances. To avoid that fate this year, we hunted down the top-rated candles filled with only the softest and coziest fall scents — NOT the ones that smell like a PSL fever dream.
The glowing glass votives ahead hold only reviewer nose-approved autumn aromas, from falling leaves to wood fires and sophisticated (subtle!) pumpkin spices. Don't live in fear of the season's infamous scent explosions — instead, celebrate all the evocative sweater-wearing, red wine-sipping, and apple-picking notes it has to offer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.