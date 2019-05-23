Skip navigation!
Elizabeth Buxton
An Expert Guide To Buying & Styling Affordable Art For Your Home
15 hours ago
The Major Memorial Day Home Sales You Won't Want To Miss
19 hours ago
Anthropologie Is Hosting A Major Summer Home Sale
yesterday
This Exclusive New Container Store Collection Is A Marie Kondo St...
Ever since binge-watching the entirety of Netflix's Tidying Up with Marie Kondo in a single day, her viral KonMari Method of sparking joy through tidying
Elizabeth Buxton
Essential Wine Accessories You Can Rosé All Summer With
Rosé is more than just wine; it's an influential beverage sensation that has infiltrated all aspects of our lives, spawning alternative alcohols,
Elizabeth Buxton
The Savviest Summer Travel Essentials
Even for those of us no longer on a regimented school-vacation schedule, finding the calendar days for warm-weather OOO time is still a key June through
Elizabeth Buxton
Over-The-Top Pool Floats To Get Summer 2019 Started
Memorial Day Weekend is glistening on the horizon, foreshadowing the imminent arrival of 24/7 summer brain — a seasonal diagnosis that, among other
Danielle Cohen
These Are The BEST Non-Dairy Ice Cream Brands
What will we be doing this summer besides soaking up sun and sipping frosé? Eating ice cream, of course. Because it is, after all, the official season
Elizabeth Buxton
A Guide To Summer Mosquito Domination: No Bites, All Glory
For those of us blessed with sensitive complexions, every moment spent outside during summertime poses a perilous run-in with our thin-skin's arch
Elizabeth Buxton
The Best Sites To Snag On-Sale Bedding Essentials
There are wants and then there are needs. But in the world of shopping, the lines between the two can blur — especially when a good deal is involved.
Elizabeth Buxton
PSA: Here's Where To Score An Under $200 Dyson Vacuum
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
Elizabeth Buxton
The Best Small-Space Furniture Buys For Under $150
Living the small space lifestyle is an ongoing battle of trying to do more with the less. Sometimes, after an exhaustive search, we strike the furniture
Elizabeth Buxton
An Effortless Wedding Registry Guide — From A To Z
For those recently fiancé-d, it's time to buckle down and sharpen your wedding strategy knife set. If you're more of a DIYer, then the internet is your
Elizabeth Buxton
20 Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
Elizabeth Buxton
Refinery29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems
Amazon is essentially an IRL version of Ariel's treasure trove, famously detailed in her The Little Mermaid number, "Part Of Your World." Only instead of
Elizabeth Buxton
Self-Care Gifts To Buy Your #1 Caregiver On Mother's Day
The act of self-care varies from person to person. Whichever way you choose to practice this lifestyle concept, taking the time to stop and show yourself
Elizabeth Buxton
Under $50 Kitchen Gifts That Moms Will Adore
Our Mother's Day goal is not only to survive the annual matriarch-celebration, but to absolutely thrive our way through it with the most thoughtful gifts
Elizabeth Buxton
The Best Online Flower Shops For Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts
Mother's Day is a few days, so it's time to rally on the gift-planning front — especially for those of us who put off our purchases until the last
Elizabeth Buxton
An Expert Guide To 20 Years Of Wedding Anniversary Gifts
Wedding anniversaries mark the number of years since two people decided to make things officially official. Back in the day, these relationship milestones
Venus Wong
Unique Gifts For Every Type Of Graduate
Grad-gifts are not one-size-fits-all — because not all graduations are exclusive to white dress-wearing teens on the hunt for plastic bath caddies and
Elizabeth Buxton
Planners That Will Make 2019 Your Most Organized Year EVER
What are your goals for 2019? To dream big, do more, and actually achieve your resolutions? We've got a planner for that. Or maybe it's just to keep all
Refinery29
29 Last-Minute Amazon Treasures You Can Still Gift Your Mom In Ti...
Mother's Day is a wonderful celebration of the fierce women who birthed and reared us; it's also a holiday that annually tests chronic-procrastinators'
Elizabeth Buxton
16 Fast Food Chains That Secretly Have Vegan-Friendly Options
Fast food and vegan are two phrases we wouldn't say go hand in hand. Not only do meat and cheese seem to rule the brown-bag, on-the-fly food game, but we
Elizabeth Buxton
20 Stylish Ways To Illuminate Your Small-Space
The biggest small-space dilemmas aren't relegated to issues of studio layouts and furniture sizing; an important and often overlooked design aspect starts
Elizabeth Buxton
Stylish Bachelorette Party Favors That Aren't Penis-Themed
We're transitioning into the sunshine season, meaning it's time to break out the SPF in preparation for UV-rays and bachelorettes. Aside from
Elizabeth Buxton
Don't Sleep On The Final Day Of Brooklinen's Sale
Sales and sleep (two VIP priorities in life) are colliding today into one dream shopping scenario: Brooklinen's biggest sale of the year. In celebration
Elizabeth Buxton
Gifts For Moms Who Love Food As Much As We Do
Mother's Day and food go hand-in-hand. Blame the tradition of breakfast in bed (an activity that, more often that not, just gives the gift of a dirty
Marshall Bright
12 Colors You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Summer, According...
Depending on where you live, a glance outside will likely confirm that it's not summer yet. But while it may feel impossibly far away, the season of
Cait Munro
17 Affordable McMansion-Type Rentals For Big Group Getaways
If travel-planning wasn't stressful enough already, try throwing ten-plus people into the mix — because big group getaway season is upon us. From
Elizabeth Buxton
11 Crowd-Pleasing Plants To Gift For Mom's Day
We agree that placing an annual bouquet-order for Mom's Day is easy. But just because it's tough to beat the convenience of delivered-to-her-doorstep
Elizabeth Buxton
