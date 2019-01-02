Hear us out: Board games no longer need to be relegated to lackluster rounds of Yahtzee or exhaustive bouts of Scrabble. These days, the available options are packed full of adult-friendly thrills — from outrageous meme-making cards games to maniacal twists on old classics. Hanging with friends and fam has never felt more freeing than with a sassy round of Sorry! Not Sorry! or the Russian roulette-style Exploding Kittens. So instead of pulling out a dusty Monopoly box from 1998, shake things up with one of the ten, hilarity-inducing games ahead.