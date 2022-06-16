At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Cities are open! There are things to do! People to see! And while the cinemas might be playing the latest hot thing and fun social events may be calling your name, there's a distinct cabin fever feeling that brews when we're in the midst of the coldest, darkest time of the year. So, in an effort to create some indoor fun that's more social than a Netflix marathon, we're leaning into the OG fun of board games.
Hear us out: Board games no longer need to be relegated to lacklustre rounds of Yahtzee or exhausting fights over Scrabble. These days, the available options are packed full of adult-friendly thrills — from outrageous meme-making card games to maniacal twists on old classics. Hanging out with friends has never felt more freeing than with a sassy round of Hot Ones or the Russian roulette-style Exploding Kittens. So instead of pulling out a dusty Monopoly box from 1998, shake things up with one of the 14 hilarity-inducing games ahead.