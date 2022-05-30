Yes, You Are A Gamer Even If You Only Play Animal Crossing

But even without these personal pivots, the mentality is changing. Due in part to gaming going more mainstream over the past several years, with more and more people turning to games like Animal Crossing to pass the time or bond with friends, the idea of casual gaming has become more accepted than it was even 5 years ago. “People are caring less to judge others since more and more non-gamer people are gaming now,” Sachi agrees. “Almost everyone I know is some type of casual-pro gamer to some capacity, so it would be crazy to stigmatize everybody as ‘casual gamer equals bad.’” Along with an uptick in female gamers at the more professional — or at least more visible — level, Sachi says it’s more difficult for the typical gamer bros to keep gatekeeping and the judgmental culture alive. Because, like Palumbo says, “the language that they speak and understand is the scoreboard.”