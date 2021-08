Hiring more women of colour is undoubtedly a step forward, but as the slightly twee saying goes, “You can’t be what you can’t see”. When D&I efforts are only carried out at the lower rungs on the ladder and the higher you move up, the fewer seats there are at the table, the less inclusive and psychologically safe the space tends to become for women of colour — and the more likely they are to leave an organisation that unconsciously tells them that they are more ‘novelty’, and less ‘authority’. Not only can this result in a stunted career trajectory, making it that much slower to climb the proverbial ladder, but it can foster a sense of self-doubt that becomes yet another challenge to surpass — perpetuating a cycle in which WOC might struggle to gain enough on-paper experience to be placed at the very levels they are needed the most to enable top-down shifts in company culture. (The myth of meritocracy has entered the chat).