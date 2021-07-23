How To Deal With Representation Burnout In The Workplace

Lidey: Businesses have to be thinking about building diverse teams, but also fostering inclusivity from day one. The first and most important thing is to understand that representation is nuanced. Whether you're thinking about it from a hiring and diversity perspective or an internal inclusivity perspective, one of the things that people don't often think about is invisible experiences — be it someone's socioeconomic background, their ability, their access, their family experiences. For example, financially, if you're creating a culture that is thoughtful of people's socioeconomic backgrounds, you might not ask them to pay for a plane ticket up front, or even lunch up front. Representation burnout doesn't just come from a lack of other people in that particular environment, but it also comes from a lack of systems. Things like affinity groups at work, sponsorship, mentorship, creating places within the company or connecting people with others outside the company where they feel they can go if they're experiencing something that they may be feeling because they're the only one experiencing that specific thing.