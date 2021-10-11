Skip navigation!
Discover
Australia
Switch To
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Menstruation
Wellness
What Periods Look Like For Women Around The World
by
Natalie Gil
Advertisement
Menstruation
5 Products That
Actually
Help Relieve Period Pain
Bree Grant
21 hours ago
Wellness
I Lost My Period For 7 Years Because Of RED-S – Here’s How I Got It Back
Ally Sinyard
11 Oct. 2021
Wellness
All Your Menstrual Cup Questions, Answered — & We Mean
All
Of Them
Kathleen Newman-B...
28 Sep. 2021
Wellness
4 Period Products That Are Better For The Environment
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Bree Grant
Wellness
6 Nutritionist-Approved Ways To Help Remedy Period Pain
by
Pema Bakshi
Wellness
Your Period Is Late. Could It Be Stress?
Stress. Isn’t it an interesting little monster? When you first hear the word, it sounds benign and ordinary But it’s more than just the anxious feeling
by
Molly Longman
Advertisement
News
The Ugly Truth About Period Poverty In Australia
Being on your period can be agonising enough. However, a new study has found that a significant number of Australians don’t even have access to perio
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Dedicated Feature
8 People Share Their Go-To Tips For Looking After Themselves On T...
by
Bianca Davino
Work & Money
The Problem With Using Your Sick Days For Period Cramps
When Taylor Roberson, 26, was hospitalized for endometrial surgery three years ago, she was out of work for two weeks. At the time, she was a key-holder at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Menstruation
What It Could Mean If Your Period Won’t Stop
When it comes to periods, “normal” encompasses a lot of things. That’s because different people have different flows, different cycle lengths, an
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
What Spotting Before Your Period Could Mean
As if bleeding for three to seven days a month isn’t enough, sometimes your vagina will bleed when you’re not on your period. When this happens, the bl
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Swimming On Your Period: The Complete Guide
While tampon ads showing women wearing white frolicking in a field can be a little silly, they do have one thing right: You don’t have to change any of y
by
Erika W. Smith