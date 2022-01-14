At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Look, I'm not going to lie to you: menstrual cups are hard to get into. And let's not beat around the bush; they can be hard to get into. One of the most terrifying and formative experiences I've had was the first time I attempted to use a period cup. The 30-minute trial by fire had me sweating, weeping, exasperated, and exhausted in my bathroom. After one too many pinches of my labia minora (!), I swore off the eco product.
Advertisement
That is, until a year or so later, I tried to tame the beast again. Armed with many video tutorials and encouraging comments, the process was much smoother and much quicker (and wielded no tears). What this TMI introduction hopefully tells you is that there IS hope for people who have previously tried menstrual cups, those who are deathly afraid, and those that are somewhere in between. There is a growing movement of people who swear by period cups, and vow to never use any other menstrual product again. Who knows? You could be their newest member.
The good news is, there's a menstrual cup for every occasion. There are some that are better suited to beginners, and others for those with heavier flows. Here, we take you through some of our favourites that are available in Australia.
The DivaCup ($39.99) was founded in 2003 and in the two decades since, it has revamped the menstruation scene. As a certified B Corporation, environmental care is at the forefront of what it does. With over 10,000 Amazon reviews, its cups are a fan favourite on the global stage. The brand trusts its products so much that it offers a 90-day satisfaction guarantee.
Advertisement
For younger users, first-time users, and those who have not experienced penetration, Lunette's violet menstrual cup ($50.86) is an approachable choice. It's recommended for those with a light to medium flow. The cup, which can be worn for up to 12 hours, can hold up to 20ml of liquid (its larger size holds 25ml).
Even when it's not on sale for half price, the OrganiCup (now $19.98, typically $39.95) is a cheaper alternative that doesn't skimp on quality. Coming in three different sizes, this Danish reusable cup is a no-fuss option.
Meet the Super Jennie ($174.81), a superhero that tackles heavy flows. Made in the US, this large size holds 41.61ml of fluid and boasts a 47mm diameter. Those who experience a heavier-than-average period vouch for this model.
Advertisement
Proudly made in Australia since 2011, the JuJu menstrual cup ($49.95) caters for people with different cervical positions. For those who consistently feel their cervix sitting just inside the vaginal opening, JuJu's model 4 is suitable because you likely have a low cervix. The cups come in clear, pink, blue, and black colourways too.
Made in the US, Saalt's menstrual cup ($45) holds the equivalent of three to four tampons but the cup can last for up to 10 years. As a certified B Corporation, Saalt pride itself on its commitment to sustainability. Its regular size is best for those with a high cervix.
TOM Organic's period cup ($39.49) is equal parts sleek and smart. It's been designed with unique finger indents on the cup that makes insertion and removal easier. And each cup comes with an innovative microwave steriliser case that kills 99.9% of bacteria.
Advertisement
The Hello Cup was started by a registered nurse and her close friend, and now, the B Corporation-certified, New Zealand-made reusable product is a crowd favourite. Its small/medium size ($49.95) is suitable for active folk, regardless of age.
INTIMA's Ziggy Cup ($62.95) is changing the game for sexually active period havers! It has designed a ribbed tab for slip-free removal, and is made from a barely-there thin silicone.
Scarlet is elevating the menstruation game and successfully making periods cool. Its period cup ($45) comes in a bright red, and doesn't falter on quality. Eight-hour wear time, finger grips for easy insertion and removal, and a 90-day risk-free guarantee all make the experience a breeze.
Advertisement
We know that period cups are inherently environmentally conscious because they minimise waste — but Pixie Cup is going above and beyond. Every time somebody buys a Pixie Cup ($49.95), Pixie Cup will then give one away to somebody who can't afford one.