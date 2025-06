The News About Tampons Is Scary, Let Us Break It Down

In relation to the 2024 study, Dr Aziza Sesay , an expert in gynaecological health, says we should look at the data in context, explaining: “The sample size is very small, and the way they tested for metals involved microwaving and using high temperatures — the vagina of course doesn’t get this hot, so whether or not those amounts of metals are going to be released into the vagina once the tampon is in is yet to be confirmed.” More testing is needed, she says, to determine whether these metals can be released and absorbed into the vagina, as well as any long-term effects. “The only thing we know for sure for now is that tampons can increase the risk of toxic shock syndrome if inserted for too long,” Dr Sesay adds. However she praises the fact that this study has been done, given how little research goes towards women’s health.