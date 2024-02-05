Can Poo Chat With Your Partner Lead To The End Of Sex?

"I would tend to come down on the side of keeping the 'mystery'," Bennett tells me when I ask if being too open and comfortable with a partner in the bathroom department can affect a couple’s sex life. Although, she says, it does depend on the couple. "I think there are two schools of thought on this, I think some couples might say that they feel much closer if they can do all the bathroom stuff around each other. It might make them feel more 'together'. But on the other hand if you’re someone who says, 'I like my privacy,' there is more opportunity to be erotic because you’ve still got that mystery around you." When people lose their sense of separation, she says, the connection around sex and intimacy can be more difficult to access.